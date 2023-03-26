No one hurt after house fire in Town of Washington

Firefighters responded to a fire at this house Saturday night.
Firefighters responded to a fire at this house Saturday night.
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A spokesperson with Township Fire said a house and an attached garage are likely to be a total loss after a house fire Saturday night in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County.

Township Fire responded to a home in the 6000 block of Hillside Park Road just before midnight. Firefighters were on scene into Sunday morning until about 4 a.m. They returned Sunday to put out a small, rekindled fire around 8:45 a.m.

According to the fire department, at least one person was home at the time of the fire, but they were not hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

