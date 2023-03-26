UWSP forestry students learn the science of tree felling

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin Stevens Point students are learning the science of felling on Saturday. This is the 9th year forestry students have met at Treehaven Field Station in Tomahawk to study the skill of tree logging.

“This is a really unique course,” said Les Werner, a professor of forestry at UWSP. “The whole purpose behind this class is to introduce the students to what we call directional felling of trees.”

The 26 UWSP students spend 3 days in the forest to learn how to fell trees.

“Tree felling is basically the act of cutting trees for a wide range of reasons. This is somewhat more urban-focused so working in an urban forest setting,” said Michael Demchik, a forestry professor at UWSP.

Students got hands-on learning how to log trees.

“And it’s really about teaching them a safe and efficient way to go about manually felling trees with a chainsaw,” said Werner.

Professors help students learn the proper safety measures to make sure they’re not barking up the wrong tree. There is also a need for fellers in the logging industry.

“There is a big demand for people that are associated with the forests operations, logging side. In urban and community forestry. In the commercial or agricultural side of things. There is a huge demand for people that have this skillset,” said Werner.

Some forestry students said they plan on applying the felling skills they learned to their future careers.

“After I graduate this spring, I’m going to be working on a restoration job, and learning how to cut trees is going to be really important to reaching certain habitat goals on different properties,” said Sierra Graeber, a student at UWSP.

“This summer I have an internship with a timber company where I’ll be a forester. Maybe I’ll go into the logging industry and obviously cutting down trees is important for that,” said Tristen Holub, another student at UWSP.

