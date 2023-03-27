1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Friday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on March 24, 2023, around 7:16 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on County Trunk FF near County Trunk F River Falls, Wis. in Clifton Township.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a truck traveling westbound on County Trunk FF being operated by a 40-year-old River Falls, Wis man with a 6-year-old passenger from River Falls, Wis. turned to pull into a driveway when they collided with an eastbound SUV that was operated by a 17-year-old from River Falls, Wis.

The driver of the truck was taken from the scene by Allina EMS to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries. The 6-year-old passenger was not reported to be hurt.

The driver of the SUV was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were River Falls Police Department, Prescott Police Department, Allina EMS, and River Falls Fire Department.

