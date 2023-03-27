1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, On Friday March 24, 2023...
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, On Friday March 24, 2023 around 7:16 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on County Trunk FF near County Trunk F River Falls, Wis. in Clifton Township.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Friday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on March 24, 2023, around 7:16 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on County Trunk FF near County Trunk F River Falls, Wis. in Clifton Township.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a truck traveling westbound on County Trunk FF being operated by a 40-year-old River Falls, Wis man with a 6-year-old passenger from River Falls, Wis. turned to pull into a driveway when they collided with an eastbound SUV that was operated by a 17-year-old from River Falls, Wis.

The driver of the truck was taken from the scene by Allina EMS to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries. The 6-year-old passenger was not reported to be hurt.

The driver of the SUV was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were River Falls Police Department, Prescott Police Department, Allina EMS, and River Falls Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in...
Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field
The owl is currently being treated in a bird rehabilitation facility.
Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police
Firefighters responded to a fire at this house Saturday night.
No one hurt after house fire in Town of Washington
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022....
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week

Latest News

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
Preparations Continue for New Country Jam Home
Preparations Continue for New Country Jam Home
The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred March 28, at St. Bernard's...
Flags to half-staff Tuesday for fallen WWII veteran from Middleton
C.F. Pool Committee Looking for Community Input
C.F. Pool Committee Looking for Community Input