5 people shot outside Prime Social in Milwaukee

Five people suffered “non-fatal injuries” and were brought to a local hospital for treatment, according to police
Milwaukee police said in a statement the shootings happened around 1:30 a.m.
Milwaukee police said in a statement the shootings happened around 1:30 a.m.(MGN)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) - Five people were shot and injured outside a restaurant near 76th and Good Hope Road early Monday morning, according to police.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. A TMJ4 News crew confirmed it happened outside the Prime Social restaurant and bar.

According to MPD, a 26-year-old Milwaukee male, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, a 30-year-old Oak Creek male, a 26-year-old Milwaukee male and a 44-year-old Milwaukee male suffered “non-fatal injuries” and were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any other information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 5 people shot outside Prime Social in Milwaukee (tmj4.com)

Copyright 2023 TMJ4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at this house Saturday night.
No one hurt after house fire in Town of Washington
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
The owl is currently being treated in a bird rehabilitation facility.
Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022....
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years

Latest News

The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in...
Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers, WisDOT Announce Grant to Help Build Polk County Industrial Park
Chippewa Figures Skating Club
Chippewa Figure Skating Spring Show (3/27/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/27/23)
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years