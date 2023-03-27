5 people shot outside Prime Social in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) - Five people were shot and injured outside a restaurant near 76th and Good Hope Road early Monday morning, according to police.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. A TMJ4 News crew confirmed it happened outside the Prime Social restaurant and bar.

According to MPD, a 26-year-old Milwaukee male, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, a 30-year-old Oak Creek male, a 26-year-old Milwaukee male and a 44-year-old Milwaukee male suffered “non-fatal injuries” and were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any other information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

