Chippewa Falls Pool Committee launches survey, schedules listening session

Chippewa Falls Pool
Chippewa Falls Pool(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An opportunity to give input on an outdoor pool in Chippewa Falls is available.

A pool committee formed to discuss the future of the Bernard F. Willi outdoor pool in Chippewa Falls is asking for public input via an online survey and at an in-person listening session, according to a media release from the Chippewa Falls Pool Committee.

The media release from the Chippewa Falls Pool Committee states, “Before detailing a plan for the pool space, the committee is asking community members to weigh in on the amenities they would like to see in that space. In April 2022, the Director of Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation, John Jimenez, reported to the city council that the outdoor pool structure and facilities were in disrepair and out of compliance with federal mandates. Since then, Jimenez and members of the pool committee have been researching other outdoor pools located in Wisconsin to better understand the financial and logistical challenges and how they can be overcome. In the meantime, the committee would like to know which amenities are most important to people who live inside the Chippewa Falls city limits and in surrounding communities.”

According to the media release, the survey, available HERE, is set to be open from March 27 through May 5. The listening session is scheduled to be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, in the basement auditorium of Chippewa Falls City Hall, 30 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

