Chippewa Valley author raising autism awareness through children’s books

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - National Autism Awareness Month begins April 1, and that date also marks the release of the latest “Brody the Lion” book.

Author Dr. Kristin Wegner discusses her new book, the “Brody the Lion” series, and the importance about raising awareness about autism.

More information on the “Brody the Lion” series can be found here.

