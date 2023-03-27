DNR encouraging property owners to protect ash trees against emerald ash borer

Protect Your Valuable Ash Trees Against Emerald Ash Borer
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging property owners with “healthy, valuable ash trees” to treat them with insecticide this spring in effort to protect against the deadly emerald ash borer.

The pest is the most damaging threat to Wisconsin trees, killing more than 99% of the untreated ash trees it infests, according to the media release from the DNR.

The media release also states, “In 2022, emerald ash borer was found in five additional northern counties and is now known to be present in 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.”

Additional information is available on the DNR emerald ash borer webpage HERE.

The full media release from the DNR that includes additional resources is available HERE.

