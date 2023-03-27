DNR encouraging property owners to protect ash trees against emerald ash borer

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging property owners with “healthy, valuable ash trees” to treat them with insecticide this spring in effort to protect against the deadly emerald ash borer.

The pest is the most damaging threat to Wisconsin trees, killing more than 99% of the untreated ash trees it infests, according to the media release from the DNR.

The media release also states, “In 2022, emerald ash borer was found in five additional northern counties and is now known to be present in 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.”

