Dry weather extends into the new week as below average temperatures continue

It turned out to be a cool but nice first weekend of spring across Western Wisconsin, after southern and eastern parts of the state dealt with some heavy spring snowfall. The sky will remain mostly clear through tonight with light northerly flow and lows down near 20. The new work week will start off quiet with a large high pressure system over Southern Canada. This will keep cool northerly flow in place as clouds mix with the sunshine on Monday. A weak cold front will also be passing through from the northwest. Highs will again top out in the low 40s.

Cool northwest flow continues for the start of the week. (weau)

The weather will remain dry through Tuesday, but clouds will be returning through the afternoon as a weak wave of low pressure develops in the Northern Plains. This system will quickly track to the east, carrying the next cold front into the region by Tuesday night. Afternoon temperatures will top out near 40, but colder air will arrive overnight behind the passing front. It will also bring a chance for some snow showers with minor accumulations possible. The next high will be sliding through the Dakotas , bringing a push of unseasonably cold air into the Upper Midwest. Wednesday will see the return of mainly sunny skies, but it will feel more like the middle of winter as temperatures will be hard pressed to climb much above freezing. Thankfully, the coldest air will be quick to move out as the high slides to the east. Return flow on the backside will lead to another developing low and warm front in the Central Plains which will be our next weather-maker for the end of the week. There is some uncertainty on how this will evolve and how quickly the system will bring precipitation into Wisconsin, but chances will start to increase by sometime on Thursday. If the timing speeds up, there may be a chance for a bit of snow at the onset, before changing to just some rain as highs will top out in the low 40s. The overall system is beginning to trend southward now, with our best chances for precipitation coming on Friday. Both rain and wet snow will be possible with highs again in the low 40s. Wet snow may continue Friday night before pulling away early Saturday. Gradual improvements are expected for the rest of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.