Heroes vs. Villians: a Chippewa Figure Skating Club debut

The Chippewa Figure Skating Club is hosting its spring show the first weekend of April.(WEAU)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There is no greater feud than that between a hero and a villain and for those who like rooting for the hero or the villain you can do that at the Chippewa Figure Skating Club spring show.

On Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. the Chippewa Figure Skating Club will present Heroes and Villains at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Tickets cost $10 at the door and flowers will be available to purchase for the skaters.

7-year-old Figure Skater, Lia Miland, and 16-year-old Figure Skater, Nadia Tambornino, will be showing off their skills at the upcoming show.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

