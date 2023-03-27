Heroes vs. Villians: a Chippewa Figure Skating Club debut

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There is no greater feud than that between a hero and a villain and for those who like rooting for the hero or the villain you can do that at the Chippewa Figure Skating Club spring show.

On Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. the Chippewa Figure Skating Club will present Heroes and Villains at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Tickets cost $10 at the door and flowers will be available to purchase for the skaters.

7-year-old Figure Skater, Lia Miland, and 16-year-old Figure Skater, Nadia Tambornino, will be showing off their skills at the upcoming show.

