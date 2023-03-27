Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if...
Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second shooting occurred nearby in which another five people were shot, including two victims who were killed, police said.

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.

The identities and medical conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately released.

The shootings are being investigated, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022....
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Firefighters responded to a fire at this house Saturday night.
No one hurt after house fire in Town of Washington
The UW Police Dept. release a photo of its mounted unit horse Vettel and her new foal Puck, on...
Oh Baby! UWPD mounted unit Vetter surprises police dept.
Rep. Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Derrick Van Orden introduces 2 Veterans’ Affairs Bills
Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic & Optical sign in front of newly rebuilt clinic where it once burned...
Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic & Optical is back where it once burned down

Latest News

Seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory...
Employees, family members mourn after 7 killed in chocolate factory explosion
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors...
First Citizens to acquire troubled Silicon Valley Bank
Eder Rios said he was attacked by a stranger while working on a gas pump in Nashville, Tennessee.
‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at gas station