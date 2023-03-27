Man accused of firing gunshots in parking lot in rural Sparta

Alexander Knudtson
Alexander Knudtson(COURTESY: MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of firing gunshots in a parking lot in rural Sparta.

According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on March 26, 2023 around 1:37 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Hunting Shack Gentleman’s Club located at 3955 STH 71 in Rural Sparta.

The media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office states, “The Monroe County 911 Communications Center received reports of an armed male waiving a gun in the parking lot. The armed subject then entered the establishment with the handgun, but was forced back outside by patrons and staff. Once outside, the subject fired multiple rounds from the handgun in the parking lot, then fled the scene in a vehicle. A short time later, a Monroe County Deputy located the suspect vehicle crashed on STH 162 near CTH A in La Crosse County. Alexander Knudtson of Mondovi, was the driver of the vehicle.”

According to the media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Knudtson was arrested on the suspicion of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Knudtson was booked in and is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with this incident were the Sparta Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center. This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at this house Saturday night.
No one hurt after house fire in Town of Washington
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
The owl is currently being treated in a bird rehabilitation facility.
Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022....
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years

Latest News

Chippewa Falls Pool
Chippewa Falls Pool Committee launches survey, schedules listening session
A mother holding a sign that reads "Save Our CLUBHOUSE" in protest of the Marshfield Children's...
NorthLakes Community Clinic, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce discussions to continue Rice Lake Pediatric Therapy Clubhouse services
Govin's Lambing Barn is back for its 18th season.
Springtime means baby animals are back at Govin’s Lambing Barn
The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred March 28, at St. Bernard's...
Flags to half-staff Tuesday for fallen WWII veteran from Middleton