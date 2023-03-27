Man accused of firing gunshots in parking lot in rural Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of firing gunshots in a parking lot in rural Sparta.

According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on March 26, 2023 around 1:37 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Hunting Shack Gentleman’s Club located at 3955 STH 71 in Rural Sparta.

The media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office states, “The Monroe County 911 Communications Center received reports of an armed male waiving a gun in the parking lot. The armed subject then entered the establishment with the handgun, but was forced back outside by patrons and staff. Once outside, the subject fired multiple rounds from the handgun in the parking lot, then fled the scene in a vehicle. A short time later, a Monroe County Deputy located the suspect vehicle crashed on STH 162 near CTH A in La Crosse County. Alexander Knudtson of Mondovi, was the driver of the vehicle.”

According to the media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Knudtson was arrested on the suspicion of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Knudtson was booked in and is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with this incident were the Sparta Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center. This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.