Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police

The owl is currently being treated in a bird rehabilitation facility.
The owl is currently being treated in a bird rehabilitation facility.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend wasn’t a hoot for one bird in Eau Claire.

According to a Facebook post on the Eau Claire Police Department’s page, officers rescued one little owl.

Officers said they found the bird lying face down after they believe it ran into a window. They said the bird is currently being treated at a bird rehabilitation facility.

Of course, the police department had to give their new friend a name. They are calling him Hedwig.

Guess wooooo we met today? This little fella was found face down this morning after likely running into a window. He’s...

Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyberattack
Hackers attack Wisconsin court system computer network
Rep. Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Derrick Van Orden introduces 2 Veterans’ Affairs Bills
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
The next winter storm brings accumulating snow and travel impacts Thursday afternoon into early Friday
The UW Police Dept. release a photo of its mounted unit horse Vettel and her new foal Puck, on...
Oh Baby! UWPD mounted unit Vetter surprises police dept.
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (3/26/23)
Sign at Grace Lutheran Church advertising Bach's Birthday Concert in Eau Claire, WI
Grace Lutheran Church celebrates Johann Sebastian Bach’s birthday
Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic & Optical sign in front of newly rebuilt clinic where it once burned...
Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic & Optical is back where it once burned down
Ballots
How cash bail laws are at stake on Wisconsin’s April ballot