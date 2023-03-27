Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country music fans can start getting excited because, in just a few months, Country Jam USA is back. But the music festival is at a new location this year.

This year’s winter weather has affected construction, but Kathy Wright, the Country Jam USA General Manager said they are still on track.

“Mother Nature has been our friend and our foe this winter. So, no frost in the ground really helped us get those 300 electrical campsites put in in the dead of winter. So, that was really helpful,” Wright said. “But, we’ve had a ton of moisture this year, so the ground is a little muddy out here. But, really things are on track, moving really fast and we look to be ready to roll in July.”

With new buildings being put up and land prepared for the stages, construction is expected to be complete in time for Country Jam USA. Then, some finishing touches will be made after the festival.

“We’ll look at what additions we want to add to the property moving forward. But, all that infrastructure that we need to create and have Country Jam USA and our other festival this summer will be all done by the time jam rolls around and then we’ll look to expand from there,” Wright said.

Country Jam’s new home is at the Eau Claire Event District, but there are some other exciting things to look forward to at the site as well.

“Country Jam will for sure be the flagship event that happens here. We’ll be announcing a new festival in the coming weeks, which we’re really looking forward to,” Wright said. “So, we’ll actually be having two festivals this summer and hoping to expand that to three in the summer of 2024 and then just other events that happen here throughout the year. Some may be as simple as a car show and some may be as big as another one-day music festival.”

Wright said she is excited for everyone to see the new space and all that it can offer to the Eau Claire community.

Country Jam USA is from July 19-22nd. Headliners include Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.