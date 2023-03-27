Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
Firefighters responded to a fire at this house Saturday night.
No one hurt after house fire in Town of Washington
The owl is currently being treated in a bird rehabilitation facility.
Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022....
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Judge: District attorney can’t be co-counsel in Baldwin case
Book Series Raising Awareness About Autism
Book Series Raising Awareness About Autism (3/27/23)
Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr listens to participants at a...
Fed official: SVB itself was main cause of bank’s failure
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’