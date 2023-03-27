Sheriff encourages parents to talk to kids about alcohol, drugs after bust

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff is encouraging parents to talk to kids about alcohol and drugs after a bust.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:02 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a parking complaint on 26th Avenue north of Cumberland, according to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department states, “Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area and located a large party at a residence. As a result of the investigation 34 people, ages 17-20, were cited and referred to Prime for Life Class for underage drinking, 3 people were cited for underage drinking second offence and 1 person was cited for hosting/permitting underage alcohol. With prom and graduation season coming up, this is a good reminder to talk to your kids about the dangers of alcohol. While no serious injuries took place, an ambulance was called to this scene for a couple cases of mild hypothermia from people that fled from the scene but later returned. We have seen cases like this end in tragedy. Please do your part in keeping our kids safe. Talk to them about the dangerous of drugs and alcohol, if you hear something report it and never provide alcohol anyone under the age of 21.”

According to the media release, the origin of the alcohol is under investigation and citations will be issued if the investigation reveals a source.

