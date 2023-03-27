Springtime means baby animals are back at Govin’s Lambing Barn

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It is officially spring which also means it is the season of baby animals.

Govin’s Lambing Barn in Menomonie is back for the 18th season. For the first three weeks of April people can come check out lambs, piglets, and goats from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, weather permitting, guests can also check out pony rides for $6.50 and a giant slide for $3 for one ride and $10 for unlimited.

Tickets to visit Govin’s can be purchased at the farm at $15 per person for entrance before 12 p.m. and $13 per person after 12 p.m. Children 23 months or younger get in for free.

Govin’s will be closed on Sunday, April 9 to celebrate Easter. However they will be open on:

Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, April 7 and Saturday April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmer, John Govin, said people of different ages are typically drawn to different animals in the bar.

““Interaction with the under five crowd are the baby chicks because they can pick them up on their own,” Govin said. “I’d say the older folks we can just let people into our goat pen they can pick up a goat sit out in the yard, sit on a bench, hold a goat and it will fall asleep in your lap.”

Govin said after 18 years his favorite part of running the barn is teaching people about agriculture.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at this house Saturday night.
No one hurt after house fire in Town of Washington
A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022....
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
The owl is currently being treated in a bird rehabilitation facility.
Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police
Rep. Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Derrick Van Orden introduces 2 Veterans’ Affairs Bills
Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic & Optical sign in front of newly rebuilt clinic where it once burned...
Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic & Optical is back where it once burned down

Latest News

Alexander Knudtson
Man accused of firing gunshots in parking lot in rural Sparta
The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred March 28, at St. Bernard's...
Flags to half-staff Tuesday for fallen WWII veteran from Middleton
farm
Govin's Lambing Farm (3)
farm
Govin's Lambing Farm (2)