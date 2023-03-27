Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspected mother of a baby who was found in a field near a Whitewater trailer park has been arrested as part of the investigation into the infant’s death, the city’s police department revealed Monday.

According to the police department’s update, the 39-year-old Whitewater woman was booked into the Jefferson Co. jail Friday on counts of concealing the death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. The statement noted the allegations have been handed over to the district attorney’s office and more charges are possible.

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.

Previously, the police department reported the child was found on Saturday, March 4, near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park, in the 700 block of N. Tratt Street. The infant was found inside a plastic bag that had been placed in a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and no other clothing, investigators later said. They believe the child had been in the field for less than two days prior to being discovered.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.