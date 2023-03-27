WI Supreme Court candidates visit Eau Claire

WI SUPREME COURT CANDIDATES IN EAU CLAIRE(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court stopped in Eau Claire Monday ahead of next week’s spring election.

Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly met and spoke with voters at The Labor Temple on Birch Street. Among the key issues the candidates spoke on were their values, and how the other candidate has attempted to attack them during the race. Protasiewicz says judging the law is her top priority as a justice, while Kelly says personal beliefs are getting in the way of the campaign.

The spring election is April 4.

Information on where your polling place is and how to vote is available HERE.

