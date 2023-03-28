1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

TOWN OF MONTANA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on March 27, 2023 the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle crash on County Highway U near County Highway X in the Town of Montana with one person hurt.

The media says emergency first responders arrived on scene and found that the 76-year-old man operating a truck sustained non life threatening injuries.

According to the media release, a deputy investigating on scene found that the driver of the pickup truck was travelling southbound on County Highway U and hit the rear end of a parked semi that was pulled along the shoulder of the southbound lane on County Highway U. The injured driver was later taken by Arcadia Ambulance to an area hospital.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office with the crash was Waumandee Lincoln Montana Fire & First Responders, Mayo Air & Arcadia Ambulance Service.

