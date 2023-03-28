Authorities find human remains after responding to structure fire in Dunn County

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, and the Medical Examiner’s Office and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office are working to confirm the identity of the victim.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF NEW HAVEN Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities found human remains after responding to a structure fire in Dunn County.

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on March 26, 2023 around 6:57 p.m., authorities received a report of a structure fire at a home with a person still trapped in the home.

The media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office states, “The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Boyceville Fire Department responded to scene at E9711 330th Ave in the Township of New Haven, Dunn County, Wisconsin. The residence was fully engulfed in fire upon the arrival of fire personnel. Boyceville Fire Department along with Sand Creek Fire, Glenwood City Fire, Clear Lake Fire, Clayton Fire and Prairie Farm Fire worked for several hours to extinguish the fire. On March 27, 2023 the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office along with Boyceville Fire Department, the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office located human remains in the residence while processing the scene.”

According to the media release, the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, and the Medical Examiner’s Office and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office are working to confirm the identity of the victim.

