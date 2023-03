EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Charles Adam for the Sunshine Award. I have a 96-year-old mother and he takes her to her doctor appointments, to get groceries, and helps with anything else she needs. Without Charles, she wouldn’t be able to stay in her own home. We appreciate him so much.

Janel Stewart

