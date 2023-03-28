EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Technical College has provided their students with excellent resource personnel like Christi Ferrara at the education center. She brightens our day with her welcoming smile, and she is a great source of knowledge for all those who are in need of assistance. She deserves to be acknowledged for her excellence in service at the CVTC campus. Please give Christi the Sunshine Award.

Aida Luz Camay

