COMMUNITY CAT RESCUE AND ADOPTION CENTER OF BARRON COUNTY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like a Sunshine Award to go to the Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County. This coalition is a much-needed addition to Barron County and Surrounding counties. They rescue the stray, feral, and abandoned cats and kittens, many times working all hours of the day and night to set traps and help lower the stray population with TNR (Trap, neuter, return). They do not receive any outside funding other than donations. They are a registered 501 3c. They have a building you can visit and get to know and meet the cats available for adoption. They are not kept caged. It’s very “homelike.” I believe everyone there deserves a Sunshine Award for the long hours and hard work put in by everyone, especially the board.

Rebecka Misselt

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in...
Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Alexander Knudtson
Man accused of firing gunshots in parking lot in rural Sparta

Latest News

CHARLES ADAM
JUSTIN RADLE
NICOLE DARBY
JODY LARSON
HOME SWEET HOME ASSISTED LIVING