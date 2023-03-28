DEPUTY CHRIS ECKWRIGHT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Deputy Chris Eckwright for the Sunshine Award. Deputy Eckwright was called to check on an individual who was temporarily homeless. Based on the circumstances, Deputy Eckwright chose to provide a meal to the person and when the shelter was full, Deputy Eckwright personally purchased the person a hotel room for the evening. This is a wonderful example of protecting and serving our community.

Travis Hakes

