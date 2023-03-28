Eau Claire City Council approves land annexation from Town of Washington

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a 9 to 1 vote, the Eau Claire City Council voted in favor of a land annexation proposal, previously known as Orchard Hills.

The annexation request was made by the property owners Stewart/Hauge and adds more than 430 acres of land in the Town of Washington to the southside of the City of Eau Claire.

Before the vote, some community members rallied outside of city hall in opposition to the annexation request. This is the second time the council has weighed in on this proposal. It first approved the annexation in June 2022. Then in July, the Town of Washington sued the city over the petition.

In February, a judge ruled against the annexation, saying the petition that was filed can’t be a unanimous approval petition without signoff from Eau Claire county.

The property owners then refiled the annexation petition as a majority petition rather than a unanimous petition. In a previous interview, Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer told WEAU with a majority property owner petition, the approval from Eau Claire County is no longer necessary.

Annexing the propose land would allow the City of Eau Claire to extend its water and sewer services into the new city limits. The petitioners are hoping to develop residential properties on that land.

