ECASD finalizes contract with Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School

Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School
Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District finalizes a new contract with Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School.

In a five to two vote, school board members voted to approve the contract during Monday’s meeting.

The charter school is located on Cameron Street. It was established in 2002, and is an elementary school for students in 4K through fifth grade.

This new contract between ECASD and Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School takes effect July 1, 2023 and goes until June 30, 2026.

