Educational event on childcare challenges in the Chippewa Valley

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Women’s Giving Circle held an event to talk about childcare and its challenges for families across the Chippewa Valley.

The event was held at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

Community members heard from four panelists about the importance of affordability, resources available for families, lower income options for child care and more.

“Companies are saying that we need workers. Well, they’re not getting paid enough at the daycare. But then also on the reverse, some of the manufacturers, don’t have enough employees to cover their shifts because people have decided to stay home. So it’s not just daycare directly, but it’s like all the other industries that are related in the Chippewa Valley,” said Lacey Logslett.

The Women’s Giving Circle is a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

