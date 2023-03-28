The final stretch of March to bring colder air and late week rain and wet snow

The weather will remain quiet tonight as a weak high pressure system sits to our west. A few clouds will pass through, otherwise light northwest flow will continue, resulting in a cold start Tuesday morning, in the teens and low 20s. Sun will give way to afternoon clouds Tuesday as breezes pick up from the west and southwest. This will come out ahead of the next quick moving front which may bring a few scattered snow showers by late afternoon and into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be a touch colder with the Chippewa Valley staying in the 30s while to the south we should see more 40s.

Colder weather builds into the midweek behind another cold front. (weau)

A shot of even colder air will then follow behind the front, making for a mid-winter feel on Wednesday. A high pressure system will be sliding into the Upper Midwest, bringing plenty of sunshine and some breezes. Temperatures will be running at least 15 degrees below average with highs struggling to even make it up to freezing in the Chippewa Valley. This will be followed by a very cold night as the high moves to our east by early Thursday. We will then be watching the development of low pressure in the Central Plains, along with a warm front pushing up in our direction. The return flow around the high will bring milder air northward, along with increasing moisture. Thursday will be a cloudy day and we expect precipitation to break out sometime in the afternoon. Initially it may be cold enough to see some wet snow at the onset, but this should transition over to just rain as temperatures gradually reach up around 40. Rain will then likely continue Thursday night and Friday, though there may be some breaks in the precipitation. Northern areas may still have a risk for more wet snow. Breezy winds will continue with temperatures reaching the low and mid 40s as we wrap up the month of March. Once the low starts moving to our east, a transition to wet snow may occur by Friday night, before exiting early on Saturday. A push of cooler air will briefly follow to start the weekend, but as winds turn around to the southwest on Sunday, we have a good chance to finally see that first 50 degree day of the year in the Eau Claire area.

