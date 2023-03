EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The nurses from the 5th, 6th, and 7th floor of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital came up to sing happy birthday to my father who was stuck in the hospital on his 87th birthday. All of them came in to sing. This was amazing and made my mother cry. I want to recognize them with the Sunshine Award.

Russ Durkee

