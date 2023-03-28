Jill Italiano steps down as North girls basketball coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After five seasons leading Eau Claire North, Jill Italiano has stepped down as head girls basketball coach.

The Huskies finished 11-13 this past season and 6-8 in the Big Rivers Conference.

Eau Claire North Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner released the following statement:

Eau Claire North is announcing the resignation of Jill Italiano as head Girls Basketball Coach.

We appreciate all Coach Italiano has done for our program the last five years. She has been a great leader for our student athletes, both on and off the court. It was difficult decision for Coach Italiano, as she has been committed to the girl’s basketball program as well as North High School as a whole.

North will begin a search for her replacement in the next few days and hope to have a new coach in place in time for the off-season activities this summer.

