JODY LARSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jody Larson for the Sunshine Award. Jody is such a super neighbor to our parents. He helps with plowing their long driveway in the winter. He is always willing to help with other chores too when my parents are unable to get them done. Our dad recently had a heart attack and Jody was there for them, helping in any way possible. He is so busy himself but takes the time to check on them to be sure they are okay. We want Jody to know we really appreciate all he does for our parents. Thank you, Jody.

The Children of LaVerne and Liz Franson

