JUSTIN RADLE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Justin Radle the Sunshine Award. My husband and I, both seniors, live independently in our home and are usually able to manage the snow removal on our property. This winter, however, the snow removal has challenged us several times. Justin and his equipment have come to assist us in a timely way, and he has shoveled and plowed for us with excellence and efficiency. Thank you, Justin, for a job well done.

Kathy Beyreis

