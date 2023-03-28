EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Justin Radle the Sunshine Award. My husband and I, both seniors, live independently in our home and are usually able to manage the snow removal on our property. This winter, however, the snow removal has challenged us several times. Justin and his equipment have come to assist us in a timely way, and he has shoveled and plowed for us with excellence and efficiency. Thank you, Justin, for a job well done.

Kathy Beyreis

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.