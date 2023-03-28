KAYLA & TRENT NORTH

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We want to nominate our adult daughter, Kayla North, and our son-in-law, Trent North for the Sunshine Award. They were there when my wife Jean tripped on a kitchen rug and fell. We knew immediately something was broken, due to her extreme pain, and an apparent bone, and raised area under her skin on her left shoulder. If they hadn’t been there, I don’t think I could have gotten Jean off the kitchen floor by myself. Our daughter, Kayla, called Mayo ER in Eau Claire. It was decided that she needed to go to the hospital immediately. Jean refused an ambulance so Trent started the car with the heated seats on high and a warm blanket. Wow, what a nice gesture on his part. Something I wouldn’t have thought of doing as I and my daughter were trying to get Jean covered with something…a blanket, jacket, or anything that would work. It sounds like something a retired RN would do. Jean’s face was very bruised, with cuts on her nose, forehead, broken eyeglasses, cuts on her eye, and a large bump on her forehead too. We were all worried that Jean may have had a concussion due to the hard fall on her face and head. They say timing is everything and this was certainly true that evening. If Kayla and Trent hadn’t been there, we don’t know how this would have turned out. We are very grateful for the kindness they showed. It turned out Jean had a fractured humerus and no concussion. Everyone should be fortunate enough to have children that have turned into wonderful caring adults. We would like them to receive the Sunshine Award.

Gerald & Jean Holter

