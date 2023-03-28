KAYLA & TRENT NORTH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We want to nominate our adult daughter, Kayla North, and our son-in-law, Trent North for the Sunshine Award. They were there when my wife Jean tripped on a kitchen rug and fell. We knew immediately something was broken, due to her extreme pain, and an apparent bone, and raised area under her skin on her left shoulder. If they hadn’t been there, I don’t think I could have gotten Jean off the kitchen floor by myself. Our daughter, Kayla, called Mayo ER in Eau Claire. It was decided that she needed to go to the hospital immediately. Jean refused an ambulance so Trent started the car with the heated seats on high and a warm blanket. Wow, what a nice gesture on his part. Something I wouldn’t have thought of doing as I and my daughter were trying to get Jean covered with something…a blanket, jacket, or anything that would work. It sounds like something a retired RN would do. Jean’s face was very bruised, with cuts on her nose, forehead, broken eyeglasses, cuts on her eye, and a large bump on her forehead too. We were all worried that Jean may have had a concussion due to the hard fall on her face and head. They say timing is everything and this was certainly true that evening. If Kayla and Trent hadn’t been there, we don’t know how this would have turned out. We are very grateful for the kindness they showed. It turned out Jean had a fractured humerus and no concussion. Everyone should be fortunate enough to have children that have turned into wonderful caring adults. We would like them to receive the Sunshine Award.

Gerald & Jean Holter

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in...
Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Alexander Knudtson
Man accused of firing gunshots in parking lot in rural Sparta

Latest News

CHARLES ADAM
JUSTIN RADLE
NICOLE DARBY
JODY LARSON
HOME SWEET HOME ASSISTED LIVING