EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Kimberly Balts for all her outstanding customer service. She always has a big smile on her face when we walk in to order our food. She goes above and beyond what anyone would expect when it comes to her job. She makes us feel welcomed and cared for as customers and we are so grateful for her wonderful service. Thank you, Kimberly, for being such a great friend to us.

Robin and Scott Dutter

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.