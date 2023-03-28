KWIK TRIP #210

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On November 25th of last year, I stopped at my favorite Kwik Trip on the north side of Eau Claire. Within a matter of minutes, I went from feeling fine to having a medical emergency, which resulted in transport by ambulance to Marshfield Clinic. On that day, the employees at Kwik Trip provided exceptional care in my time of need. They quickly blocked off the area by the registers where I had collapsed. The employees shielded me from dozens of curious and inquiring customers. One of the employees asked if I had family they could call. I told her I had no one. The employee sitting on the floor by my side quickly reassured me by saying, “you have your Kwik Trip family and we’re going to take care of you.” They gave me ice packs as I was sweating profusely, put a cushion beneath my head and continued to provide care until the ambulance arrived. They did everything right. It has been several months, and I continue to feel grateful for the care they provided on that day. I want them to receive the Sunshine Award because they deserve to be recognized for the kindness and compassion they showed.

Cloe Jenson

