EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Libby Richter is the most caring, the kindest, the most compassionate, and understanding lady I have ever met in my 81 years of life. She is just so wonderful. She provides so much help and she is so caring. I would like Libby to have the Sunshine Award.

Lois Hall

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.