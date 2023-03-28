LINDA SEVERSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Linda Severson has been volunteering for several years at both of the nursing homes in Black River Falls. She plays cards, bingo, and just visits with the residents. She will also organize and prepare special events. Her dog’s name is Kai and she takes him with her at times to visit. Linda states how much she enjoys each person she encounters. Her attitude is so positive that the residents love her and look forward to visits. If someone has surgery, is ill, or close to dying, she will make a special visit and at times takes Kai with her. Linda is a special person and friend. Please give Linda the Sunshine Award.

Jane Ramey

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

