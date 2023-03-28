LOREN & SUE TRAVIS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Loren and Sue Travis are always willing to help our parents. My dad recently had a heart attack, and my mom has back problems. Loren goes to my parents’ house and fills the woodstove for them and plows their driveway. They help our parents in every way possible. In the spring, Loren makes his own maple syrup and, in the fall, they have delicious apples. They share both with us. They do not expect or ask for any money for their time or goods. They are truly the best neighbors anyone could ask for. I want them to know how much they are appreciated and that we love them so much.

The Children of Liz & LaVerne Franson of Eleva

