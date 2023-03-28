Multiple injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving school bus in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash involving school bus in Trempealeau County.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 28, 2023 around 7:15 a.m. authorities received reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The media release says investigation shows a school bus carrying 14 children and the adult driver were traveling north on US Highway 53 near the intersection of Nelson Road in the Town of Sumner. The bus begun to slow to make a left-hand turn onto Nelson Road. An SUV with two adult occupants was also traveling north and hit the bus in a rear-end fashion, causing the collision.

According to the media release, five of the children were treated for minor injuries. Both adult occupants of the SUV were taken by ambulance and helicopter to area hospitals for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies are investigating potential impairment and reckless driving of the driver of the SUV.

The media release identifies the driver of the SUV as 28-year-old Ryan Strittmater of La Crosse and the passenger of the SUV as 24-year-old Jada Trussoni of La Crosse.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was Osseo Police, Osseo Fire, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Helicopter and Wisconsin State Patrol.

