No injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving school bus in Trempealeau County

TREMPEAUEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus occurred in Trempealeau County, according to a social post via the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

A social post via the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office states, “The highway is now open. 8:46am

This is a two vehicle crash involving a school bus. There are no injuries involving any children or the bus driver. The road is still closed as crews continue to work. Thank you for your patience.

Please avoid Us Highway 53 and Nelson Rd south of Osseo due to a crash. Crews are working on a reroute and we appreciate your patience while they work to clear the scene.”

