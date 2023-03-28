EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We want to nominate Randy Rustad for the Sunshine Award. Randy has been such a big help since we put our new house in next door. Anytime we have questions or need anything, he has been there to help with no hesitation. We have thanked him plenty of times, but we just wanted to let him know how much we appreciate all the help he has given us. He is the best uncle anyone could ask for.

Doug & Jessica Rustad and the kids

