State trail passes for 2023 now available to the public

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Tuesday that outdoor recreators can now purchase their 2023 state trail passes. The passes are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31.

Trail passes give you access to some of the most scenic areas in Wisconsin, including thousands of miles of trails and a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

Trails that require a pass are in state parks, forests and recreation areas, and stand-alone state trails. Signs are posted at trailheads on the trails that require a state trail pass. County and local trails in Wisconsin may have their own fees, and state trail passes are not valid at those trails.

“Our 700 miles of equestrian trails and thousands of bike miles provide outside recreation, enjoyment, and health and wellness opportunities to millions of visitors each year,” said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management bureau director. “State trail pass sales help DNR staff maintain these trails, both our linear trails and those heavily used trails inside of parks and forests for bikes and horses, and it helps us continue to expand the network of available miles to residents and out-of-state visitors alike.”

Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents. A $5 state trail day pass is also available.

State trail passes are available only at individual properties, licensed vendors, or self-registration stations. Trail fee revenues are used for maintaining and operating state trails and trails in state parks, forests, and recreation areas. A 2023 state park and forest annual vehicle admission sticker or a day pass for admission to parks, forests, and recreation areas may be required for entry in addition to the state trail pass.

For more information on Wisconsin state trail passes, visit the DNR State Trail Pass website.

2023 DNR Vehicle Sticker (Wisconsin DNR)

