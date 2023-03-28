Sunny and unseasonably cold Wednesday before our next weather system arrives

Despite sunshine and southwest flow today, temperatures were quite cold as highs ranged from the 30s north to the 40s in our southern counties. Clouds will continue to fill in this evening as a cold front sweeps across Western Wisconsin. An isolated flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out, but low-level dry air will likely keep most of those at bay with breaks in the clouds developing late. Winds will pick up from the west and northwest as we get behind the boundary with overnight lows dropping into the teens. A large high pressure system will slowly build out of the Dakotas tomorrow, bringing sunny skies with a reinforcing shot of cold air as winds remain breezy from the northwest. Temperatures will feel more like December as opposed to late March with highs only pushing into the upper 20s and low 30s.

High pressure takes hold with sunshine and well below average temps mid-week (WEAU)

Clear skies will stick around at night, before clouds increase early Thursday morning as a weather system begins to intensify over the Central Plains. As the low tracks northeast with its associated warm front lifting towards Wisconsin, precipitation will begin to develop sometime Thursday afternoon, which may start out as some wet snow depending on temperatures. From there, we’ll quickly see a transition to rain as temperatures gradually rise through the 40s overnight with a plume of milder air arriving from the south in increasing southerly flow. Periods of rain, and even isolated thunderstorms will take us into Friday as low pressure moves through and to the east. Our high for the day is likely to be reached early in the mid-40s, before colder air wraps around the backside of this system with temperatures falling from there as strong, gusty winds develop out of the northwest. As we continue to cool Friday night, any rain will switch over to wet snow with a couple inches of accumulation looking possible, especially north of I-94. April will start out on a much quieter note as low pressure departs to the east, while the next high works into place with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds Saturday. Unfortunately, the weekend will begin below average, but warmer air looks to quickly move back in Sunday as we get into southerly return flow on the backside of high pressure with a warm front also lifting from the southwest. Eau Claire is likely to see its first 50° day of 2023 as a result with dry weather sticking around. The start of next week looks to bring sun and clouds, before our next potential weather-maker forms in the Southern Plains Tuesday with temperatures running near average.

