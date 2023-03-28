Teen found safe in Wood County following search using K9 and drones

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABCOCK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 14-year-old who became lost in a wooded area near Babcock was found safely following a 2-hour search.

The teen was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities were told the teen was missing one hour at that point.

The search involved people on foot, a drone and a Wood County K-9. The teen was found around 8:30 p.m.

Crews from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Remington Fire and Pittsville EMS assisted.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in...
Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Alexander Knudtson
Man accused of firing gunshots in parking lot in rural Sparta

Latest News

No injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving school bus in Trempealeau County
Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a news conference at the NFL...
Gutekunst: Attempts to talk to Rodgers went unanswered
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/28/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/28/2023 6 a.m.