Vietnam Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Observance being held in Lake Hallie
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Vietnam Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Observance program will be held on March 29th at the Eagle Club in Lake Hallie.
The program will run from 10 am to 3 pm featuring various speakers with lunch available at 111:45 am. The lunch is $7 a person and comes with soup and a sandwich.
There will be door prizes as well and you must be present in order to win.
