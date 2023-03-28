Vietnam Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Observance being held in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Vietnam Veterans Day 50th Anniversary Observance program will be held on March 29th at the Eagle Club in Lake Hallie.

The program will run from 10 am to 3 pm featuring various speakers with lunch available at 111:45 am. The lunch is $7 a person and comes with soup and a sandwich.

There will be door prizes as well and you must be present in order to win.

