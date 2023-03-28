WI health care system dealing with worker shortage

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new report released Tuesday says the health care system in Wisconsin is seeing growing issues with its workforce.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association released its 2023 Health Care Workforce Report, which highlights data trends and analysis of the health care workforce. According to the report, Wisconsin’s population has continued to age, leading to many people leaving the workforce, creating high job vacancy rates.

Christina Flisram, Member of the Recruitment and Retention Strategic Workteam at Gundersen Health System, says a new generation of health care workers is bringing in new issues as well.

“We’re seeing a lot of individuals come forward that want work to fit into their life versus life fitting into work, which is a little bit of a historical mentality that people have had with their careers in the past. And I don’t know that this is a bad change. It’s just something that is important for us to adapt and make sure that we’re addressing,” Flisram said.

Flisram says a recent increase in violence towards health care workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused issues with the hiring and retention of staff.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in...
Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Alexander Knudtson
Man accused of firing gunshots in parking lot in rural Sparta

Latest News

Badger Books to be Used in Dunn County
Badger Books to be Used in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason...
LaFleur: Transitioning from Rodgers to Love will be a “progression’
Wisconsin Health Care System Dealing with Worker Shortage
Wisconsin Health Care System Dealing with Worker Shortage
Madison man charged in firebombing of anti-abortion office
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Potentially deadly ‘Candida Auris’ fungal infection Spreading Across U.S.