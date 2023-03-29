Crews respond to structure fire in Fountain City Wednesday

Buffalo County structure fire
Buffalo County structure fire(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on March 29, 2023 around 5:41 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire located at 180 S Hill Street in the City of Fountain City.

The media release says upon arrival, there were visible flames coming out of the second-floor windows. The occupants exited the home safely. Emergency crews extinguished the fire containing it to the second floor of the home. The cause of fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office with the fire was the Fountain City Police Department, Fountain City Fire Department, Tri Community Fire Department, Alma Fire Department, Waumandee Montana Lincoln Fire Department, and the Winona Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
Trempealeau County crash
Multiple injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving school bus in Trempealeau County
FILE - Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform "Jolene" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in...
Wisconsin school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert
Dunn County structure fire
Authorities find human remains after responding to structure fire in Dunn County
Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

Latest News

Anti-abortion Wisconsin lawmakers now eye Medicaid expansion
Kids Expo
Kids Expo (3/29/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/29/23)
ECCHA
ECCHA fundraising money for cat that was shot and in need of surgery