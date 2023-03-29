Crews respond to structure fire in Fountain City Wednesday

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on March 29, 2023 around 5:41 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire located at 180 S Hill Street in the City of Fountain City.

The media release says upon arrival, there were visible flames coming out of the second-floor windows. The occupants exited the home safely. Emergency crews extinguished the fire containing it to the second floor of the home. The cause of fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office with the fire was the Fountain City Police Department, Fountain City Fire Department, Tri Community Fire Department, Alma Fire Department, Waumandee Montana Lincoln Fire Department, and the Winona Ambulance.

