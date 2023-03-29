Eau Claire alternate side parking restrictions lifted

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community Services Director Lane Berg has issued an order suspending alternate side parking restrictions in the City of Eau Claire effective March 29, 2023, through May 1, 2023.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, parking will now be permitted on both sides of the street until Nov. 1, 2023, except in those locations where permanent or temporary parking restrictions are posted or marked.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire states, “The City has historically used the parking restrictions in late winter and early spring to conduct an extensive city-wide street clearing operation to remove debris from roadsides and gutters, preventing it from entering our storm drains and polluting our rivers. These operations will take place and normal street sweeping will continue through the summer and into fall.”

