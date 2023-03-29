ECCHA fundraising money for cat that was shot and in need of surgery

ECCHA
ECCHA(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association is fundraising money for a cat that was shot and is in need of surgery.

A social post via the Eau Claire County Humane Association - ECCHA Facebook Page states in part quote,” Ziggy Boy came to us as a stray. He had a wound on his upper shoulder area, which we had a vet examine right away. We decided to get it x-rayed as well to see what the issue was. It was revealed that he was shot. His x-ray is here showing his shoulder wound. Ziggy Boy will have his leg amputated up to his shoulder to eliminate the risk of infection. He will be the cutest tri-paw’d ever!Amputation surgeries can cost up to $2,000! ECCHA needs your help to fund Ziggy Boy’s surgery so he can be adopted! Please consider donating to the Mettler Emergency Medical Fund and write “for Ziggy Boy” in the notes. This sweet boy needs you now more than ever!”

The social post says you can learn more about the emergency medical fund and donate HERE.

