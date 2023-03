EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center presents the Kids Expo Sunday, April 2.

The event runs from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the center on Craig Road in Eau Claire.

The expo features a performance stage, inflatables, face painting, indoor play and more

Admission is $6 with kids 2 and under free.

